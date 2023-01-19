Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and managed services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is delighted to announce the launch of its onsite powder coating facility.

Fully operational at its Hertfordshire headquarters, this new service is a further extension to Datalec's Aisle Containment Caging Solutions (ACCS) capability and is further evidence of Datalec's continued commitment to reinvestment.

With a track length of 164 metres and track time of 1.5 hours, the paint line has the capacity to powder coat 40 standard 1200 x 1200 panels per hour or the equivalent of five double decker buses per day.

The powder coating facility can operate with a full range of colours, and is highly sustainable; using an innovative, platformization pre-treatment system that results in an 80-85% reduction of Co2. Furthermore, this green process system produces zero chemical waste through powder recycling. This, and the ability to manage a project from initial consultation, to design, manufacturing, powder coating and onwards to shipping, all in-house, significantly improves efficiency to the benefit of project timescales. Clients also have the reassurance that this powder coating service meets with the same exacting delivery standards and quality assurance they already enjoy when working with DPI.

"When we first moved into the 35,000 sq. ft facility it was relatively empty, but less than two years on we now have a dedicated aisle containment and caging manufacturing, pre-termination, distribution and training hub, and now the powder coating facility," said Yuriy Vasylkivskyy, ACCS Director at Datalec. "We can now handle a tremendous volume of materials produced in-house at our manufacturing facility and expedite our time to market all while delivering the high quality expected by our customers."

