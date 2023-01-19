Financial Centre, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Intellistocks, a global investment management firm with offices in UAE, India, and Hong Kong, announced today the launch of INTELIQ, an AI-enabled cutting-edge research system. This revolutionary tool will be used by the firm's research team to provide clients with the most accurate and up-to-date investment insights and recommendations.

INTELIQ utilizes state-of-the-art AI technology, including natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, to analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, including financial statements, news articles, and social media. This allows the research team to identify patterns and trends that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

The system's predictive analytics capabilities also enable the research team to identify potential risks and opportunities in a timely manner, allowing them to make more informed investment decisions. Additionally, INTELIQ's automation capabilities will save the research team valuable time, allowing them to focus on providing clients with the highest level of personalized service.

"We are thrilled to launch INTELIQ, which will bring our research capabilities to a whole new level," said Nalini Jindal, Co-Founder of Intellistocks. "Investing in AI technology is a strategic move for us, as we believe that it will be a game-changer in the equity research."

Intellistocks plans to invest heavily over the next few years to continue developing and expanding INTELIQ's capabilities. The firm is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology to provide clients with the best possible investment experience.

Since its founding in 2007, Intellistocks has been dedicated to helping clients achieve financial stability and exceed their expectations. The firm is comprised of a team of highly experienced and professional investment advisors, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results.

Intellistocks' approach to investment is focused on risk management, prioritizing protecting clients' hard-earned money while preferring lower risk over greater profit. The firm has a team of 21 in-house analysts and 16 external consultants dispersed throughout 9 countries, enabling clients in 14 nations to invest globally. For additional information on Intellistocks, please visit the company's website at www.intellistocks.com

Contact

Roy Mendonsa

roy@intellistocks.com

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

