19.01.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Bonzun AB (42/23)

With effect from January 20, 2023, the subscription units in Bonzun AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 31, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   BONZUN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019375452              
Order book ID:  281494                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Bonzun AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BONZUN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019375460              
Order book ID:  281495                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
