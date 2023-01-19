Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Bonzun AB (42/23)

With effect from January 20, 2023, the subscription units in Bonzun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 31, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: BONZUN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019375452 Order book ID: 281494 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in Bonzun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BONZUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019375460 Order book ID: 281495 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB