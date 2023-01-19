ThreatBlockr and ThinOps Partner to Offer Active Defense Threat-Blocking-as-a-Service

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / ThreatBlockr , a cybersecurity company that provides unmatched network edge defense with their Threat Blocking-as-a-Service, and ThinOps Services, a managed service provider (MSP) focused on security and communications consulting services, have announced a partnership to bring the ThreatBlockr platform to ThinOps partners and their customers globally.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a great and innovative solution in the security space," said Tom Moreno, President of ThinOps. "We have implemented ThreatBlockr for clients in proactive and emergency situations alike and continue to be amazed at just how effective it has proven itself to be at blocking known threats in those scenarios. We are absolutely looking forward to our work together helping to provide innovation to this gap in the market."

MSPs have proven a key resource for businesses, providing the expertise and deep industry knowledge to help select, implement, and manage the ever-changing technology needs of their customers. With the rise of cybercriminal activity, MSPs must arm themselves with a solution that blocks every threat from every path in their network. By leveraging threat intelligence from public and private feeds, ThreatBlockr can now provide ThinOps customers unparalleled protection from known threat actors.

"Our active defense security platform is a great fit for MSP organizations that need to provide continuous, proactive security to partners and customers," said Brian McMahon, CEO of ThreatBlockr. "We are excited to continue our partnership with ThinOps, enhance the organization's security stack, and provide a foundational layer of security to their customers by monitoring, managing, and blocking every threat."

ThreatBlockr's simple, scalable platform enables MSPs to instantly improve their customer's cybersecurity posture and gain instant network protection without having to drastically re-engineer their existing security stacks, whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or both. As an MSP partner, ThinOps can easily monitor and manage multiple customers and connect ThreatBlockr's active defense solution to any security tool already in use.

"We have long sought out the best technology solutions and, in particular, how to address the critical need to protect our customer's data," said Moreno. "The ThinOps-ThreatBlockr partnership is a powerful combination to protect against the rising threats to customer data and the existing vulnerabilities inherent in simply having a firewall as your cyber strategy. We consider ThreatBlockr to be the type of solution that will be foundational for any company's cyber strategy moving forward."

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr's patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers' networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected, and reduce manual work. Block. Every. Threat.

About ThinOps Services

ThinOps provides technology consulting services around architecture, implementation, migrations, maintenance, or managed services for business deployments of all sizes, particularly specializing in security & communications solutions.

