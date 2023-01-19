Smart Communications Expands Technology Team with New CIO

Industry Expert Will Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Customer Communications Management Leader

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that Anthony Bennett has joined the company in the new role of Chief Information Officer (CIO).



Anthony Bennett is a proven IT leader who has worked in the technology area for 25 years, with more than 17 years focused in SaaS communications. He has built a solid reputation through his senior roles at technology companies including Oracle, Service Now and Nokia among others.

In the CIO role, Bennett is responsible for all IT functions, platform architecture, SaaS operations, security and compliance. He will ensure that the market leading Smart Communications Conversation Cloudplatformremains agile for evolving customer needs that can only be achieved in a SaaS environment.

"As the company continues to grow, we're proud to expand the technology leadership team to meet the demands of the business," said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer of Smart Communications. "Anthony Bennett is a proven and strategic leader who will leverage our award-winning technology capabilities and talent to ensure we continue to deliver market-leading, innovative products that scale to meet the needs of our growing customer base."

"One of my passions is scaling rapid growth cloud companies and I see great opportunities to contribute to Smart Communications' ongoing expansion," said Anthony Bennett, CIO at Smart Communications. "As companies continue to embrace and invest in cloud technologies, I am excited to be an integral part of optimizing our customers' investments."

