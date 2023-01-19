Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, today announced that the Company will participate in the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas on January 21-22, 2023.

The event introduces growth-stage companies (Non-Resource, Technology, Biotech, & Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of 20-minute 1:1 meetings. DelphX CEO Patrick Wood will meet with investors on Saturday January 21st, 2023.

"We are very excited about the recent launch of our new Credit Rating Security (CRS) product, which represents an industry-first solution that gives bond holders and traders the ability to position against potential rating changes on existing bonds," explained CEO Patrick Wood. "The format of this event is ideal for reaching a large number of investors in a short time frame, but just as importantly, gives us the opportunity to familiarize attendees with a very large market opportunity for DelphX."

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 650,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Mark Forney, Corporate Development

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

mark.forney@delphx.com

(718) 509-2160

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of the DelphX platform. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151880