Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 19.01.2023

Malta, 19.01.2023. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €4.51.

In August, Cryptology's shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germany's leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptology's listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of €5.50. GBC AG also released a report on December 13th with a price target of €7.12.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for Bitcoin and Blockchain-related business models. Cryptology was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. Noteworthy portfolio companies include Bitcoin behemoth B1, leading HPC data center operator Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and digital asset management group Deutsche Digital Assets.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

