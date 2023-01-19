Acre: Six Industrial Manufacturing Firms Championing Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Acre

Scrutiny of environmental and social impact before, during and after its processes is what determines success within the sustainable industrial manufacturing industry.

There has been a shakeup within industrial manufacturing recently, as more businesses realise the consequences of economical and supply chain challenges in the wake of the pandemic. An increasing number of stakeholders are holding companies to account for their day-to-day operations and decision-making procedures as the battle against climate change continues to rage.

With investors focusing on businesses with high ESG credentials, the industrial manufacturing trade has had to ramp up its sustainability efforts to meet the demands and align with the climate agenda.

Building robust foundations into daily operations to lower impact while maintaining the same high level of quality produce is the balancing act that businesses in the industry are currently tasked with. This includes building strong and effective sustainability teams who work successfully together.

According to Forbes, 42 percent of manufacturing respondents in a recent survey said sustainability is top-of-mind at all stages of the manufacturing process, and 68 percent have reduced energy consumption across their companies.

We have looked at six industrial manufacturing companies recognised for their sustainability efforts and demonstration of company best-practice for long-term growth.

1. Siemens

The technology company specialising in industry, infrastructure, transport and healthcare has gone to great lengths to ensure its operations are optimal.

Siemens is the first global industrial company to commit towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and has more than halved its CO2 footprint within its own operations.

EDI plays a key role in the sustainability agenda, embracing diversity to ensure the company is reflecting the communities in which it operates and treating everyone fairly, providing them with access to the same opportunities.

The company highlights a transparent and sustainable supply chain, operating alongside clean partners and using a holistic approach to minimise risks.

All partners of Siemens must adhere to its code of conduct which includes legal compliance, environmental protection, being respectful of employees' human rights and transparency in the supply chain.

2. ABB

The tech firm pushes the boundaries of technology to achieve a more productive and sustainable future by energising the transformation of society and industry.

It provides high-power chargers for Germany's first electric bus depot, focusing on enabling a low-carbon society through collaboration. This is achieved by building partnerships with customers and suppliers to reduce their emissions and reach carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. ABB has already reduced its own CO2 emissions by 39 percent since its 2019 baseline year and has set a 2030 goal of electrifying its entire fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles, and sourcing 100 percent of electricity from renewable electricity.

It promotes social progress by building inclusive working environments, preserves resources by reducing waste, improves recycling and adopts a reusability mindset.

3. Schneider Electric

The energy and automation digital solutions provider has made six long-term commitments to sustainability

These cover climate, resources, trust, local, generations and equality. Under the climate pillar the company is focusing on investing and developing climate solutions for long-lasting decarbonisation. Its commitment to resources will see it make the most of digital technology to help preserve the planet.

Under the trust commitment, Schneider Electric aims for all workers to uphold themselves to high social, governance and ethical standards for a brighter future and in terms of equality, it wants to ensure all employees are uniquely valued so they can make their best contributions.

Investing in generations will enable the business to foster learning, help upskill generations and develop a future workforce. It also aims to make sustainability a reality for all by promoting local initiatives to support communities.

4. Hitachi

From IT to infrastructure, Hitachi is embedding sustainability across its operations, a considerable challenge as the company's products range from car information systems and forestry equipment to military vehicles and cell culture equipment.

Hitachi appointed its first Chief Sustainability Officer in April, who will manage the Global Environment Division as a framework for implementing a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the business.

As a key part of its sustainability management, the company has imagined the future and how the earth, society and people will look and act in 2050 and then worked towards determining new business opportunities to realise a better future.

It has launched a mid-term management plan for 2024, which sets out tasks to contribute better to society through Hitachi's products.

5. 3M

Operating within industry, worker safety, US health care and consumer goods, 3M produces more than 60,000 products under several brands, so sustainability is key to driving the business forward.

3M launched a Pollution Prevention Pays program back in 1975 which is still flourishing in 2022 and is an active member of global initiative RE100 which demonstrates its commitment to using 100 percent renewable electricity since 2019.

As part of its sustainability goals, the business is developing its skills-based volunteering programme and is not only reducing its own GHG emissions but is innovating to ensure its products help consumers reduce theirs too.

6. Alstom

As transport accounts for more than a quarter of global energy consumption, Alstom drives decarbonization in the mobility sector (transport, logistics, communication, the internet, travel and supply chain). The company is focused on greener transport solutions to reduce GHG emissions, pollution, congestion and improve public health for the future.

From high-speed trains and infrastructure to signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry.

Priding itself on being responsible throughout all operations, Alstom ensures it is a stakeholder-oriented organisation, aiming to meet customer expectations regarding its project delivery. It promotes electrical (including hydrogen) and shared transport as part of its innovative solutions for sustainable mobility.

The organisation works to build a culture of diversity and integrity, to meet the highest ethical standards, and acts against discrimination.

Acre Frameworks is proud to have supported several of the aforementioned businesses by understanding the skills required to achieve ambitions and make the right impact.

Our experts take the time to understand your business and your teams, creating tailored development programmes focusing on non-technical skills that can drive change and deliver effective business outcomes. These can make an immediate contribution to sustainability agendas.

If you would like to know how Acre Frameworks can help you and your team, please contact us at frameworks@acre.com?

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735932/Six-Industrial-Manufacturing-Firms-Championing-Sustainability