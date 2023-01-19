Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
19.01.23
17:08 Uhr
109,56 Euro
-3,56
-3,15 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,34109,5017:30
109,30109,4617:30
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 17:14
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Davos 2023: Qualcomm CSO Angela Baker Shares Her WEF Hopes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally Published by Business Chief

As global leaders convene in Davos, we talk to Qualcomm CSO Angela Baker, who is on the ground discussing sustainability and digital transformation

As the 53rd Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum kicks off today (January 16-20), world leaders from the public-private sectors are convening in Davos to cooperate on finding solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Among those on the ground in Switzerland is Qualcomm's Chief Sustainability Officer Angela Baker , who oversees corporate responsibility and ESG at 5G leader Qualcomm , as well as managing its social impact programmes, a strategic initiative that brings wireless technology to under-served communities globally.

Angela, what dialogues will you be involved in at Davos 2023?

This year, I'm looking forward to discussions around sustainability. Specifically, how we prioritize smart, practical solutions towards a net-zero economy. It will also be important to address how to best encourage dialogue with policymakers on issues such as incentivizing digital transformation and leveraging technology to build a resilient world. Collaboration among all stakeholders will be key in putting forth sustainable solutions for a global, interconnected economy.

Continue Reading

Qualcomm, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Business Chief

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735934/Davos-2023-Qualcomm-CSO-Angela-Baker-Shares-Her-WEF-Hopes

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.