Champion Pizza Has Been Trending After Various A-Listers Have Visited Their NYC and Long Island Locations To Eat Impressive Pizza

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Champion Pizza is the famous pizza chain with several locations in New York City and Long Island that is "serving impressive pizza to the world" with freshness and quality and a delightful menu.

The name comes from the 2010 World Pizza Championship in Las Vegas, where Hakki Akdeniz, the creator of the pizza chain, received his first award for pizza dough tricks, which inspired him to continue growing the chain.

The locations of Champion Pizza are fully carpeted stores with photos taken with A-listers who have eaten there, including business savvy Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank, actor Neil Patrick Harris, and Courtney Cox, who recently shot an Instagram video at Champion Pizza.

Champion Pizza stands out because they use the finest fresh ingredients in their recipes. Each ingredient, including crust, sauce and toppings, are made daily at their factories.

This pizza chain, made in New York with love, was launched by Hakki Akdeniz, a Turkish immigrant-turned New York character, who has amassed nearly 29 million Instagram followers.

Champion Pizza distinguishes itself from so many other pizza chains in the Big Apple because of their customer service. They prioritize the happiness of their customers not just with the food but with the service.

"Our team consists of dedicated and happy people with a high standard. We make sure our customers are happy with the service as well as our food. Meetings are held often to improve the quality of the service." Reads their website.

Among their pizzas, they offer The Grandma's, which are square pizzas with crunchy thin crust and select toppings. They also include the well known pizza flavors, along with calzones and rolls.

Learn more about Champion Pizza here .

About Champion Pizza

Champion Pizza is a pizza chain with several locations in New York City serving impressive pizzas with fresh high quality ingredients. The pizza chain was created by Turkish immigrant Hakki Akdeniz.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Champion Pizza

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735937/Champion-Pizza-Has-Been-Trending-After-Various-A-Listers-Have-Visited-Their-NYC-and-Long-Island-Locations-To-Eat-Impressive-Pizza