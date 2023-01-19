Aptean Inc.: Aptean Recognized in Top Tier of Power 500 Software Companies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it was named in the top 10% of companies in The Software Report's Power 500 Software Companies of 2023. Aptean earned the #30 spot on the overall list and was in the top 10 in the business process category of the most influential software companies of 2023. The Software Report is an established market research firm that reports on leadership initiatives, market developments and executive insights related to the software industry.



Inclusion in the Power 500 list is based on independent research and awardees were selected based on product excellence, organizational strength, company growth, investor backing, management team caliber and user ratings. The list reflects top competitors in each category, including business processing, human capital management, marketing, collaboration and development, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and customer management, among others.

"Aptean is proud to receive top recognition on a list of the world's leading providers of software solutions," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "Aptean's high placement reflects our commitment to serving the needs of manufacturers and distributors with cloud-based, industry-specific solutions backed by deep expertise and an exceptional customer experience. As we start 2023, Aptean is excited for the opportunity to continue to deliver a competitive advantage to our customers through the benefits of digital transformation."

