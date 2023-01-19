iSwiss Secures a gold mine with licensed company SPV Finance from Central Bank of Italy to Raise Capital through Securitization of Natural Resources

Lugano, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - iSwiss Deposit SA proudly announces that it has secured a gold mine through collaborating with licensed company Super Finance SPV from the Central Bank of Italy to raise capital through the innovative securitization of natural resources. iSwiss Bank will partner with Super Finance SPV and serve as the legal team and procedures servicer for this groundbreaking approach.

The license allows iSwiss and Super Finance SPV to pool natural resources such as oil and gas reserves, mineral deposits, timberland, and gold and then issue securities backed by the value of those resources. The iSwiss Bank's first pool of assets will be the gold mines projects in Turkey, Armenia, and Kyrgystan.

Furthermore, iSwiss Bank, which will serve as the legal team and procedures servicer for the securitization process, also welcomed the license. "We are proud to be a part of this groundbreaking approach to financing natural resources and are excited to work with Super Finance SPV in this endeavor," said a spokesperson for iSwiss Bank.

He further added,

"Securitization of natural resources, including gold, is a game changer for the industry and we are excited to be able to offer our investors access to these opportunities. We believe that this license will enable us to raise capital more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional methods and will open up opportunities for a wider range of investors to participate in funding these projects."

In an interview, the CEO of Super Finance SPV stated that the company is exploring securitization, a process of turning assets such as gold into financial securities, to finance projects in the natural resources industry. This method is more efficient and cost-effective than traditional financing methods. He stated,

"We are thrilled to have received this license from the Central Bank of Italy and are excited to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to financing natural resources."

Consequently, iSwiss Bank and Super Finance SPV are excited to be at the forefront of this revolutionary approach and look forward to the opportunities this license will bring.

For further information, visit: www.iswiss.ch

