Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - The BOSagora Foundation (President: In-hwan Kim) announced the launch of 'Agora', its own official mainnet.

Agora MainNet is a decentralized and self-evolving public blockchain network based on smart contracts and the Congress Network, a decision-making system within the blockchain.

The Congress Network, a decentralized group decision-making organization composed of the DAO, proposes and decides on public budget funding support that is the differentiated core element of the Agora network, including technical details. The Congress Network will approve and support it if it is determined by a majority vote to benefit BOSagora and the entire community.

BOSagora has developed 'Votera', a decision-making tool that is used in the Congress Network's decision-making process. Votera stores decision data in blocks, which ensures transparency and clarifies responsibility.

To maintain confidentiality, the hash of the voting data is stored in the block during the voting period for data verification. Voting data is stored in the block at the end of the voting period. Additionally, data on discussion and pre-evaluation are stored on a separate server for transparency so that participants can access it anytime.

The Gasper algorithm was selected as Agora's consensus algorithm to support a highly versatile network.

The validator is the node that runs the validator client and deposits the specified BOA. Gasper identifies how the verifier participated in the process of proposing and verifying the block and determines compensation and penalty imposition. When there are many blockchain forks, Gasper also specifies which fork should be used to create a block.

BOSagora is developing a unique ecosystem called the 'Everyday Blockchain Platform', which focuses on linking with real-life businesses to revitalize the network ecosystem.

Based on the X2E (X to Earn) ecosystem that pays for specific activities related to real life, it is planned to link all services participating in the BOSagora network ecosystem to daily life by grafting with kiosks that are installed and used by several affiliate companies all over the world.

Company Details

Name: Matthew Kim

Company Name: BOSagora

Email: matthew.kim@bosagora.io

Website: https://bosagora.io

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151890