Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend MWC Barcelona

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, announced that the Company's business development and product executives will be attending Mobile World Congress (MWC ) Barcelona 2023 to showcase Peraso's latest solutions for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Customer Premise(s) Equipment (CPE)

Peraso executive leadership will be at MWC Barcelona, February 27 - March 2, to present the Company's latest mmWave products for the 60 GHz and 5G markets in their private meeting room #2B3MR. Since 2008, Peraso has been developing fully integrated, multi-gigabit solutions that are paving the way for the future of wireless, by delivering high-bandwidth connectivity with industry-leading efficiency. The Peraso 5G beamformer solution is highlighted by low cost, energy efficient, fully integrated dual band performance targeting the FWA and CPE markets.

"For more than a decade, we have been developing a broad range of mmWave solutions, that offer a superior level of integration and performance," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "The Company is bringing to market the full realization of the 5G specification to expand into new markets. As one of the wireless industry's top events, there is no better place to highlight our latest technology than MWC Barcelona."

Members of Peraso's executive leadership will be available to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers during MWC Barcelona. Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should send an email to tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

