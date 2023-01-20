DJ Macau Pass and AlipayHK Launch 'Rewards for Consumption in Macao' to Attract Hong Kong Customers for Spring Festival Golden Week

(Macao, January 20, 2023) - Coordinated by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao, organized by five major chambers of commerce and industry in Macao and Macau Pass, the electronic activity "Rewards for Consumption in Macao" is officially launched on AlipayHK e-Wallet today. On Alipay+ Rewards Macao page, Alipay Hong Kong users can enjoy digital coupons from the first batch of over 50 Macao merchants. This campaign aims to attract Hong Kong tourists to Macao, and is expected to form a linkage effect with Macao Spring Festival events and boost Macao's economy.

Hong Kong is the second largest tourist market of Macao. Taking the opportunity of the relaxing entry measures between Hong Kong and Macao, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has recently launched the Hong Kong market promotion plan and rolled out a range of publicity promotions to actively welcome Hong Kong tourists. With the resumption of land and sea transport between Hong Kong and Macao, Macao recorded 55,000 inbound tourists last Saturday (January 14th), the highest daily number since the pandemic outbreak, according to MGTO. Among them, Hong Kong tourists accounted for 10,084, up 613.9% from the average daily number in 2022.

At present, AlipayHK e-wallet has more than 3.3 million monthly active users, and Alipay+ can connect with more than 15 e-wallet partners in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong and Macao), reaching over 1 billion Asian consumers. As the global economy recovers gradually, direct interaction with the growing digital payment consumers of Alipay+ sets a good aim for SMEs in Macao to explore new business opportunities. Currently, AlipayHK has been accepted at nearly 90% of merchants in Macao. For this campaign, five major chambers of commerce invited over 100 catering and retail enterprises in Macao to participate. With the influence of Alipay+ platform, Macau Pass operates a special page to promote merchant information and offer discounts.

According to the guidelines of the "Rewards for Consumption in Macao" campaign, users can access the "Alipay+ Rewards" on AlipayHK's main interface, click "Macao" on the destination page at the top left corner to learn more about the campaign and receive relevant destination offers before departure, such as consumption coupons and transportation rebate. Tourist can use AlipayHK to pay when the "Alipay+" logo is present.

Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, through incorporating digital payment and marketing solutions offered by Macau Pass and Alipay+, this campaign allows the integration of channel and content, in addition to enhancing Macao's entertainment, catering, shopping to potential tourist groups. Online exposure will boost local consumption and continue to attract inbound travel from Hong Kong. At the same time, he wished Macao residents and Hong Kong tourists had a great time at Chinese New Year, and Macau Pass will continue to fully cooperate with the Macao SAR government in assisting SMEs on their road to recovery. File: Macau Pass and AlipayHK Launch "Rewards for Consumption in Macao" to Attract Hong Kong Customers for Spring Festival Golden Week

