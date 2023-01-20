Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Yelody (YELO) on January 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YELO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Created for everyone to lead a more enjoyable and exciting life, Yelody (YELO) utilizes the blockchain technology to build a new paradigm in the karaoke industry. Its native token YELO has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Yelody

The Yelody platform is an objective and transparent next-generation platform that makes use of blockchains to perform tasks more than just singing, such as supporting a live broadcast, providing a donation feature through communication with fans, mining by participating in different ecosystems, issuing NFT, etc.

One of its major services is the Yelody Application. It is a global karaoke service providing backing tracks from a major karaoke company in Korea and possesses the most number of backing tracks in the world. The platform also plans to feature YeloPay based on the existing payment services provided by major karaoke companies. This service will overcome the inconvenience of having to take out cash in a hurry to use karaoke, and make coin-operated karaoke possible by utilizing the platform-provided wallets and YELO tokens in user's possession to provide payments for offline karaoke, coin payments, a points system, etc.

In addition, Yelody differentiates itself from the existing karaoke platform by implementing the mining system that rewards participating in the ecosystem through user activities such as singing through devices linked with YeloPay (Sing2Earn), uploading videos, etc., and provides a circular environment for the users to continuously use the platform.

Various NFTs are provided in the Yelody application, such as video shorts of celebrities, NFTs of celebrities and influencers in action on live broadcasts, limited-run NFTs of record jackets when new records are released, NFTs of the top rankers that have received many views and recommendations from users, etc. Furthermore, through the Yelo NFT Marketplace, various products or services for purchase will be provided, such as records, goods, blockchain items that raise the value of NFTs, etc., of the artists who are affiliated with Yelody.

By providing various usage environments and rewards centering around the platform, and with the goal of expanding throughout the world, Yelody aims to take a leap forward as a leading platform opening up new karaoke cultures with the technology and knowledge that have been accumulated so far.

About YELO Token

YELO is the native token of Yelody ecosystem. It is issued for the purpose of development and trade of applications that can be utilized in the Yelody ecosystem, as well as for the participation in the ecosystem, for the transparent recording and management of information.

Users who participate in the Yelody ecosystem can earn YELO through purchasing and participating in the platform, and can then use these YELO on the market place within the platform for products and services, as well as for paid services on the platform. Participants in the ecosystem can receive more affordable and high quality services compared to those available in the traditional market.

Initially issued as an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain network, YELO has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% is provided for private sale, 10% will be used for marketing, 50% is allocated to the ecosystem, and the remaining 20% is reserved. In the future, in order to realize the ultimate value of Yelody, it is planned to switch to Mainnet and gradually transfer the functions of the core reward system to YELO Mainnet Coin.

YELO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 20, 2023, investors who are interested in the Yelody investment can easily buy and sell YELO token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of YELO token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about YELO Token:

Official Website: https://yelody.com

