DJ Karrie International (1050.HK) reached memorandum of strategic cooperation with the La Salle Foundation through a total of one million Hong Kong dollar donation

EQS Newswire / 20/01/2023 / 18:07 UTC+8

Karrie International Holdings Limited

??????????

(Stock Code: 1050.HK)

Karrie International Holdings Limited ("Karrie Group") has always regarded "caring for the next generation" as its mission to fulfill social responsibilities and create a sustainable social environment for the future.

With La Salle College celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2022, Karrie Group and the La Salle Foundation have reached a memorandum of strategic cooperation to support the renovation of La Salle College's citizenship and social development classroom and the academic development of design and applied technology curriculum through a total of one million Hong Kong dollar donation from Karrie Group.

On January 20, 2023, representatives from both parties attended the signing ceremony and further discussed the development and promotion of the design and applied technology curriculum. Through Karrie's experience and network in the manufacturing industry, it was believed that Karrie Group could assist La Salle College in increasing students' knowledge of manufacturing technology through a variety of joint activities, aiming to jointly cultivate the next generation of innovation and technology professionals. Representatives:

(Front Left)

Mr. Shiu-Hung Pau, Chairman, La Salle Foundation

(Front Right)

Mr. Brian W H HO, Assistant to Chairman & Head of Finance and Accounting Department

(Back Right)

Mr. Wun-Sing Tong, Principal, La Salle College

(Back Middle)

Rev. Bro. Thomas Lavin, Supervisor, La Salle College

(Back Right)

Mr. Kent Lau, President, La Salle College Old Boys' Association

- End -

About Karrie International Holdings Limited

Established in 1980, Karrie International (1050.HK) is a leading global manufacturer of server chassis. Providing one-stop solutions for global customers from mechanical engineering design, mold development, automated production, assembly, quality inspection and logistics, etc. The products cover server chassis, chassis rails, smart cash register and vending chassis, electric vehicle charging pile chassis and storage, etc. The Group occupies a leading position in the global server enclosure market, mainly serving global server suppliers and cloud service providers (CSPs). In addition, the Group's real estate business has achieved good progress, and its residential projects have been successively booked, which will continue to bring considerable revenue to the Group. In the future, it will continue to focus mainly on cities in the Greater Bay Area and continue to provide high-standard residential units for home buyers.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Karrie International Holdings Limited.

For enquiries, please contact:

DLK Advisory ????

Telephone:+852 2857 7101

Fax:+852 2857 7103

Email:pr@dlkadvisory.com File: Karrie International (1050.HK) reached memorandum of strategic cooperation with the La Salle Foundation through a total of one million Hong Kong dollar donation

20/01/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=955ba1e84822d14f6d32399fa9189784

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2023 05:08 ET (10:08 GMT)