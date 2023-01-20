Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release 2022 on February 3, 2023

Suominen Corporation's press release on January 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2022 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Friday, February 3, 2023 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2022-financial-statements-release/. Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010544. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.





For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

