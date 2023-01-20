Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of LIDDS AB (46/23)

With effect from January 23, 2023, the subscription rights in LIDDS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 01, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LIDDS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019375239 Order book ID: 281565 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in LIDDS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LIDDS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019375247 Order book ID: 281579 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB