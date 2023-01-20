Anzeige
Freitag, 20.01.2023
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
13:14 Uhr
0,112 Euro
-0,001
-0,71 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2023 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of LIDDS AB (46/23)

With effect from January 23, 2023, the subscription rights in LIDDS AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 01, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LIDDS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019375239              
Order book ID:  281565                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in LIDDS AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LIDDS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019375247              
Order book ID:  281579                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
