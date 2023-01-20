Anzeige
Freitag, 20.01.2023

WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.01.2023 | 13:13
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 20-Jan-2023 / 11:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007392078

Issuer Name

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom 

Name                       City of registered office Country of registered office 
Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd St.Helier         Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name         City of registered office Country of registered office 
BNP Paribas      London          UK 
Rathbone Nominees Ltd London          UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.999000        0.000000            4.999000   305998 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.025100        0.000000            5.025100 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0007392078                   305998                     4.999000 
Sub Total 8.A       305998                      4.999000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate      Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling person controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
          undertaking the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Rathbone 
Investment           4.835600                            4.835600% 
Management Limited 
Rathbone 
Investment 
Management           0.163400                            0.163400% 
International 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

20-Jan-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Pier Head, Liverpool. L3 1NW

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 217377 
EQS News ID:  1540345 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
