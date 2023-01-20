The company offers resources for those interested in learning how to trade or develop AI applications.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Oxy Capitals, a provider of trading educational services, today announced the launch of its innovative educational services for traders and AI developers. The company offers a variety of courses and programs designed to help traders and AI developers. "Our company is committed to helping traders and AI developers improve their skills and knowledge. Our courses and programs are designed to provide people with the right tools they need to succeed in the financial market," said Ali Riasati, who heads the company.

The company's courses and programs cover a wide range of topics, including market analysis, risk management, trading strategies, and much more. They also offer a variety of custom services, such as one-on-one coaching and mentoring, to help traders and AI developers reach their goals. These services will provide adequate knowledge that is necessary to become successful in the financial world. Their team of experts have designed these services specifically for those who want to learn how to trade or develop trading algorithms as they believe that with the right education, anyone can achieve success in this field. The company has now grown to 51 traders across the globe and even operates in Dubai, London and Turkey, and are also working toward building a robot for instilling more confidence in traders and beginners.

Offering a variety of courses that covers everything from basic trading concepts to more advanced topics such as technical analysis and risk management. Whether a beginner or a seasoned pro, they have a course that's right for any trader. In addition to their courses, they also offer one-on-one coaching sessions with their experts. This is an ideal way to get personalized attention and guidance as traders develop their skills.

Ali Riasati now aims to develop his company to turn it into a multi-billion investment and trading hedge fund and build AI and grow in tech for hopefully making the EAs for managing over $100 million. Besides this, he is also looking forward to build the most unique forex education company and the best AI for bankers in the upcoming years with great credibility.

