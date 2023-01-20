Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions' Commercial Division Expands Product Offering Into Animal Grooming

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that its eko Solutions commercial division now offers animal grooming shipping container units.

Together with its development partner, Block Experience Solutions, eko Solutions continues to expand its product offerings into the animal grooming business. The Company now offers container-based grooming that will provide grooming services for an assortment of pets. The units offer the following features:

Unit Details:

20' Container

7' x 7' Office Area

Working Area: 7' x 12"

Windows and Doors:

(3) 24" x 24" Slider Vinyl Windows

(2) 36" x 80" Metal Entry Door

36" x 80" Barn Door

Framing / Walls:

2"x4" Stud Framed Walls

Trusscore Wall amp; Ceiling System

Cabinet:

24" Wall Cabinet

Flooring:

Rust-Oleum Epoxy Shield 2-part Floor Epoxy

Insulation:

Ceiling, Walls, Floor - R22

Closed Cell 2 Part Spray Foam Insulation

HVAC / Water Heater:

9,000 BTU Mini-Split HVAC

Electric Tankless Water Heater

Electrical:

100 amp Service

Interior Lighting: Recessed

Exterior Lighting: Security Lighting

Enough Electrical to Accommodate Dog Dryer and Wash Tub

Plumbing:

Plumbed to accommodate Wash Tub, and Two Hose Spigots.

Drains Connected to 100 Gallon Grey Water Tank

Incoming Water Connected from 100 Gallon Fresh Water Tank

Peter Rodriguez, eko Solutions President said, "This is another example of how innovative and nimble our team is in meeting our customer's demands. Our client came to us with the idea and from the design phase to delivery, we were able to complete this project rapidly. Shipping ontainer-based units can be used in just about any business and we are able to easily customize unit unit to our customers' specifications.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. We provide durable structures which are affordable to operate, inhabit while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko structures are designed to be high quality, durable and affordable to inhabit from 1- 10 years. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

