Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries to Present at the Maxim Healthcare IT Virtual Conference and Participate in Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

Maxim Healthcare IT Conference - January 25th at 2:00 p.m. ET

Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference - January 31st

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider and a developer of digitally simplified products, announced today it will present at the Maxim Group's Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. John Moore, Chairman will participate in the Digital Delivery of HC Products & Research Management panel discussion at 2:00 p.m. ET. To attend, just sign up to become an m-vest member. Please log in or sign up to reserve your seat at https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01252023.

Management will be participating in the Lytham Partners 2023 Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under its DOTS platform which features its Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System, Flow Cells, combined with state-of-the-art analytics. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With the DOTS platform, SBI offers a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocessing sensors and actuators as well as the innovative DOTS software, for sensor control and data monitoring. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

or

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

