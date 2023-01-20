DJ Serial entrepreneur, Kevin Mack, announces sale of Australian tattoo e-commerce business, Tatsup Supply Co

Serial entrepreneur, Kevin Mack, announces sale of Australian tattoo e-commerce business, Tatsup Supply Co

January 20, 2023

Today, CEO of Australian Exhibition Group, Kevin Mack announced the sale of his first business, e-commerce tattoo supply company, Tatsup Supply Co. Tatsup Supply Co (coined Tatsup) is an online tattoo supply business that supplies tattoo machinery, inks, and aftercare products to tattoo studios across Australia and New Zealand. Mack sold Tatsup to focus on scaling existing event brands within the Australian Exhibition Group and to focus on newly created creative media company, CMMN.

Tatsup, a leading provider of professional tattoo products, has supplied over 1,000 items including pre-care and after-care products to over 600 tattoo studios across Australia and New Zealand. The company's mission, "industry first," is predicated on providing tattoo studios access to the finest premium brands. In the past decade, Tatsup has made a marked impact on the industry by drastically reducing the cost of tattoo supplies by 400% while concurrently establishing new benchmarks for service level and product quality.

The decade-old business has been sold to Con B. and Liam Ramsingh who will lead the business into its next chapter.

"Tatsup has its roots deeply entrenched in the tattoo community and was built from the ground up, it has always been a symbol of the industry's grassroots. We are excited to be leading its evolution and supporting the next generation of artists." Shared Con B.

Both entrepreneurs have a longstanding history of supporting Australian-made and owned businesses and are enthusiastic about the acquisition. "We have ambitious plans for 2023 and we are focused on improving the customer experience and providing as much value as possible to the community." Expressed Liam.

In 2012, Mack launched Tatsup after seeing a gap in the market when he set up his own tattoo studio. He states, "when I started the business, there were a few key players who had a strong hold of the tattoo supply industry, pricing was significantly high and there wasn't a lot of variety. It was the perfect opportunity to create a business focused on the industry's needs, more variety and provide better pricing."

During the early stages of building his business, Mack devoted a significant amount of effort to reaching out to potential clients through cold-calls to introduce them to his tattoo supplies. In 2014, Mack and his team participated in the Shopify "Build a Business" competition, which featured over 21,000 applicants, with only 10 finalists selected to present their pitches in New York, among them Mack.

Mack's business proposal received positive feedback from several judges, with Gary Vee praising him and encouraging him to continue pursuing his business concept. Mack used the USD50,000 prize money from the competition to establish Tatsup as a successful e-commerce company on a global scale. The 10 winners of the competition were also given access to mentorship from prominent figures in the industry, including Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, and Arianna Huffington.

"I'm proud of where Tatsup is now and I'll be forever grateful to all the artists who have supported us all this time," shares Mack, "but I am ready to focus on the large pipeline of projects we have for the Australian Exhibition Group and the launch of CMMN."

