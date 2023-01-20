Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Through its innovative Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology, CoolIT, a Canada-based firm with a 20-year service history, offers a sustainable and energy-efficient solution to maintain ideal temperatures in computing facilities like business data centers and supercomputers.

CoolIT was established two decades ago, focusing on desktop computing as microchips became more powerful and increasingly hot. High-end gamers first flocked to this, but since 2014, the attention has switched to data centers throughout the globe using cooling solutions for energy intensive servers. CoolIT's liquid cooling technology includes heat exchangers and fluid distribution units that allow liquid to circulate around the servers in data center racks. The technology targets the hottest parts of the servers instead of blowing air conditioned air across the entire data center.

CoolIT greatly reduces data center carbon emissions by replacing air conditioning systems with its direct cooling solution, which uses warm water. Due to the enormous need for data center power, this technology strengthens efforts to combat climate change. By the end of 2021, the company has helped customers prevent the consumption of over 1.1 Billion kWh, which is equivalent to 779,551 Metric Tons of CO2. In other words, 1,804,825 barrels of oil consumed. Many of CoolIT's customers go even further and reuse the heat that is transferred into the liquid for sustainability initiatives such as heating buildings.

Brandon Peterson, Senior Vice President of Product at CoolIT, points out that the aim is to initiate more research into an ecosystem of software-defined liquid cooling technology in order to improve the efficiency that is achieved today. "This year data centers will consume over 300 billion kWh of electricity globally. Our ultimate goal is to enable our clients to turn off their chillers, turn down their fans, and take steps toward net-zero data center operations," Peterson added.

Recognizing the company's contributions to enhancing the reduction of the carbon footprint and adverse impacts on nature, CoolIT has been announced as one of Canada's Clean Technology winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program. The company continues to serve clients across the globe and assist in helping to achieve a sustainable future with its energy-efficient cooling solution.

CoolIT Systems is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and was founded in 2001. The company specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems in the desktop enthusiast market. In the enterprise data center and high-performance computing markets, CoolIT partners with global leaders in OEM server design to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their own leading-edge products. Through its modular, Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of high-performance computing.

