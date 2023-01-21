Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - WAGMI Games, a premier web3 gaming franchise, has announced the release of a highly coveted limited run of 10,000 physical copies of their inaugural comic book, NiFe Wars. The digital version of the comic, which was minted in a limited run of 5973 copies, can only be traded on L2 marketplaces.

NiFe Wars

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/152026_6c68d16444143945_001full.jpg

Holders of the digital comics will be able to acquire the physical copies gratis, by utilizing an exclusive coupon code available on the soon-to-be-released WAGMI Games dashboard. The physical comics will feature two distinct and never-seen-before covers, making them a coveted collector's item.

NiFe Wars



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/152026_6c68d16444143945_002full.jpg

Digital Comics Utility - Claim Monthly War Chests in the Upcoming WAGMI Defense Strategy Game

One of the utilities of the NiFe Wars comics is the ability to claim monthly war chests containing valuable in-game resources in the upcoming WAGMI Defense strategy game.

This game, set to be released in Q1 2023, will be the first on platforms to feature true asset ownership for players without any crypto or NFT requirements. Players will be able to purchase and own in-game assets, including trading and selling them, by paying with traditional payment options.

Traded on the GameStopNFT Marketplace & Powered by Immutable-X's Layer 2

The NiFe Wars comics can be traded on most L2 marketplaces. These marketplaces also allow readers to discover the rich lore and captivating stories behind the characters of the WAGMI Games franchise, by reading the comics directly on the marketplace platforms.

NiFe Wars Comic Collection



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/152026_6c68d16444143945_003full.jpg

WAGMI Games Launches Competition Celebrating the Release of the NiFe Wars Comics

To celebrate the release of the NiFe Wars comics, WAGMI Games has launched a competition.

Comic Book Summary - NiFe Wars Volume 1: "The Betrayal"

Susie and Jon put the future of Earth's Treaty, as well as their lives, in great danger as they sneak around the Gray's HQ only to find out the truth behind the secretive alliance between Isacar and the new villain… KAPHRAIT!

With this treachery we learn the intent the Grays have for humanity and how the battle for NIFE will soon begin! Be ready to be dismayed by the riveting events that will go down as one of the greatest betrayals humanity has ever faced!

