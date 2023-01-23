Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires US aggregates business



23.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



13 sand and aggregates quarries from Pioneer Landscape Centers

Strengthening Holcim's footprint in Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs

Holcim acquired the sand and aggregates quarries of Pioneer Landscape Centers, a market leader in the fast growing metropolitan markets Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs and a major supplier of construction aggregates for the region. The transaction includes thirteen quarries and complements Holcim's December 2022 acquisition of aggregate reserves in Greeley, Colorado. The acquisitions will support Holcim's growth in the region for several decades. Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America: "This transaction delivers significant synergies for our wider ready-mix concrete business. Given the strong growth expected in the region, we're thrilled to make acquisitions that anticipate our customers' needs, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Holcim family." The acquisition will advance Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses. About Holcim

