Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5481

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 656760

CODE: XCOU LN

ISIN: LU1981860239

ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN

