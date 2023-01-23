StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Eco Allies Appoints David Waite to Their Board of Directors with Immediate Effect

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Eco Allies® (EA), a StereoVision (OTC PINK:SVSN) subsidiary, announced today that David Waite has been appointed to their Board as Managing Director and will report directly to SVSN's CEO.

"As managing Director of EA and Climate Cure Capital David will oversee all of the Vision Group's renewable and sustainable projects," said StereoVision's CEO Jack Honour. "David brought in the Ghana project, the Haiti project, the Colombia project, the Croatia project, and he's looking forward to working with Discovery TV star, BioChar Now CEO, and EA Board member, James Gaspard, on the EA, BioChar Now, Florida biochar plant and SuperGreenTree plantation project. https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf

"I am extremely excited to assume this role," stated David Waite. "Leading the effort for the planting of EA's SuperGreenTrees (SGT) in all the countries the Vision Group has properties under management while opening our biochar production facilities the Vision Group is positioned to have a major impact on the future of climate change mitigation and food security for those blending the natural biochar fertilizers into their fields to increase their crop yield. The combined processes will permanently sequester tons of CO2."

David Waite is a highly skilled and experienced sales consulting and contracting specialist. Working with corporations and industry leading individuals, David has played prominent roles consulting for government agencies in the financial services & banking industry, international public & private large-scale real estate developments, and in major software contracts for both state & federal government agencies. Before being recruited by the consulting arm of Deloitte, Touche and Tohmatsu LLP, where David managed the sales and marketing pipeline for a 50 Partner team focused on Fortune 500 firm opportunities, David was a recognized industry leader in establishing new government and corporate clientele across numerous product offerings from Oracle, SAP and Lawson Software, as well as for IBM companies such as SPSS and Cognos Software. David has a deep knowledge of government operations and political processes. David left Deloitte in the fall of 2014 to return to his roots in the real estate development market, and project funding consultation. David is deeply committed to sustainability initiatives and serves as a consultant with several Non-Profit organizations in the US, Africa, and the Caribbean.

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through it's for-profit Nevada Benefit company Eco Allies® http://ecoallies.biz, and wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

