This is the first digital excellence awards of its kind, welcoming judges from the digital marketing industry to meticulously reward agencies going above and beyond in their work.

It was Absolute Digital Media's night, winning 2 of 4 total awards they had been nominated for which included SEO Agency Of The Year, B2C PPC Campaign Of The Year, B2C Integrated Campaign Of The Year and B2C SEO Campaign Of The Year. Their wins included SEO Agency Of The Year and B2C Integrated Campaign Of The Year with heating specialists Stelrad.

Ben Austin, CEO who founded the agency in 2008 as a solopreneur, commented, "I'm over the moon that Absolute Digital Media has scored its first two award wins of 2023 within just 20 days. Having met up in-person with the team earlier this week, it's amazing to see that all our efforts are continuing to pay off. Stelrad have been a client at the agency for 25 months during which time we've continued to take their search, digital PR and PPC campaign from strength to strength. I'm really looking forward to what's in store for us over the next 11 months as SEO Agency Of The Year 2023, too!"

Turning The Search Industry Heat Up

Over the last 2 years, the Absolute Digital team have continued to work closely with their client Stelrad to meet a range of objectives to help them effectively compete amongst the competition. With the latest addition of digital PR to the campaign in late 2021, they have been able to continue to build up momentum throughout the brands marketing efforts, driving an impressive 74% increase in organic visibility, 168% increase in paid traffic contribution to the site, 291% growth in paid conversion value and over 200 links above DR40.

Head Of SEO, Andrew Tuxford, said, "Stelrad is one of those campaigns that as a marketer you look forward to working on. They're not afraid to try something new and different to reach their goals and give us the freedom to do so, and we've integrated so well it feels more like working with a colleague than a client. I can't wait to continue and grow the results into 2023."

Now, the Absolute Digital team are looking further afield, sourcing new ways to take their SEO, digital PR, link building and PPC campaigns up a notch. With absolutely no sign of demand slowing down, with the recent addition of Vaping.com/uk and K2 Automation to their client book, 2023 is set to be another highly rewarding year for the agency and its team.

SEO Agency Of The Year 2023

As well as their clients, the Absolute Digital team are also committed to maintaining their leading digital marketing agency title. The team swooped up the award for SEO Agency Of The Year last night too, giving them a fantastic kick-start to the New Year. Focused not only on the agencies progression, but the teams and the overall culture of the agency, they have gone above and beyond over the last year to implement exciting initiatives and incentives to create a welcoming remote working environment which includes the implementation of new communications channels, the chance for the team to work remotely anywhere in Europe, wellness days on top of normal time off and training plans tailored to each member of the business and much more.

Score Award-Winning Marketing Results Like These

Specialising in search, digital PR, link building and PPC, the Absolute Digital team aren't afraid to get their hands dirty when it comes to onboarding new and exciting clients. Plus, with vast experience in the CBD, health, crypto, adult, gambling and ecommerce industries, they aren't shy of breaking traditional marketing boundaries to push their clients' websites to new fortunes, building both revenue and ROI.

