Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company", "we" or "RMCF"), a leading manufacturer and international franchiser of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced that Kelsea Ferrato, Director of Marketing, was one of six confectionary industry professionals, nationwide, named to the National Confectioners Association (NCA) Future Leadership Program.

Launched in 2016, the NCA Future Leadership Program provides support, education, access, and opportunity to young professionals who wish to develop leadership skills and grow their careers in the confectionery industry. Participants are matched with a highly regarded industry leader as a mentor and are invited to attend NCA's signature events.

"We are thrilled for Kelsea and this opportunity," said Andrew Ford, Vice President - Sales and Marketing. "It comes during a period of intense innovation and change in the Company and across the industry itself. Her already substantial understanding of the confection business, combined with the relationships she has cultivated supporting the Company's brand and its franchisees' businesses, is a valuable asset that will be made even stronger by the experience she gains in the NCA Future Leaders Program."

Ferrato joined the Company in 2010 as an intern assisting with social media. She now directs national and local marketing, product development, creative services, and eCommerce teams across all channels including the RMCF franchisee network. She actively supports several civic and social volunteer programs in the Company's hometown of Durango, CO, currently serving as Board Chair for the Boys & Girls Club of LaPlata County and Board President for Mancos Valley Resources, providing fiscal sponsorship for 16 non-profit projects in the region.

"Our Future Leaders play a pivotal role in the confectionery industry, as they have the capabilities to innovate and move our industry forward," John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. "The Future Leadership Program helps ensure that these exceptional young professionals are provided the tools needed to continue their success and reach their potential. I look forward to working alongside these impressive individuals and watching their careers develop."





"I am incredibly honored by this recognition and am pleased to represent Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the national industry level," Ferrato stated. "Having this continued support for my professional development as we work to grow our business and strengthen our franchisee network is very rewarding. I am especially pleased at the opportunity to be a voice on a greater stage for our region and other businesses nationwide that face similar challenges. We all win when we get better together."

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $37.5 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

