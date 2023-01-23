Humans has revealed its summary report for 2022 - the group's revenue has increased by almost 40%, and the ecosystem's turnover exceeded $156.7 million. The superapp has grown according to all key indicators, and in some areas, it saw threefold and even fivefold growth compared to 2021.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - The Humans Group has shared its growth figures on the Uzbek market - in 2022, the group's earnings in dollar terms amounted to $34.9 million, 38% higher than the previous year. The ecosystem's turnover for this past year grew by 230% by comparison with 2021 and reached 1.72 trillion UZS, which equates to $156.7 million.

Humans' main product is its eponymous superapp, which combines mobile phone provider services, fintech services, and a storefront for making online payments. All of these services operate within a unified ecosystem with a common interface. When performing any operation using Humans, users receive cashback, which can be exchanged for goods and services within the ecosystem - in 2022, customers spent 2.6 times more cashback than the previous year - 67.3 billion UZS. This is the equivalent of $6.1 million.

At the end of 2022, the number of active users of telecommunications services within the Humans ecosystem exceeded the 1.34 million mark - this figure amounts to a 20% increase on 2021. As Humans has pointed out, every year, more and more customers are using multiple services within the superapp, for example, C2C transfers, the popularity of which has grown since fees payable on transfers to any card in Uzbekistan were removed from Humans. At the end of 2022, the total number of unique customers who were making C2C transfers and payments using the superapp exceeded 920 thousand - 97% more than the previous year.

Humans users can obtain a bank card from the Visa international payment system to pay for purchases anywhere in the world. As of 31 December 2022, the number of activated Humans VISA cards, both physical and virtual, exceeded 965 thousand, representing an increase of 101% on 2021. Visa has also acknowledged this success - last year the global digital payment industry leader gave the award for Best Fintech 2022 in Uzbekistan to Humans.

The average transaction amount for the Humans VISA card has also increased - in December 2022 this figure stood at 158.9 thousand UZS ($14.5), 415% more than for the same period the previous year. This shows that digital payments are growing in popularity among Humans customers - they are using bank cards more actively and making larger purchases using them.

"Every year when we compile our financial performance reports, we evaluate not only the figures themselves, but also the resilience of our business model, its future potential and its scope for growth. As 2022 has shown, the format of our superapp has passed the test of time and received market validation. The product is constantly developing, turnover and revenue are increasing, and we are succeeding in retaining our customers' loyalty while also attracting new audience segments. In 2022, we achieved record figures in terms of the implementation of our banking products - they played a significant role in the growth in popularity of cashless payments and the increase in financial literacy in Uzbekistan. The superapp is becoming a major digital platform. It is being regularly used by more than two million citizens of Uzbekistan. What's more, they are using multiple services at the same time all the more frequently - our ecosystem is growing, and along with it, the region's digital economy is growing too," commented Vlad Dobrynin, CEO and founder of the Humans Group.

