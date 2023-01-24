On January 20th (German Time), the "2023 Chinese New Year Reception of Yu Garden, Hamburg", sponsored by Fosun Group, Yuyuan Inc., and Yu Garden, Hamburg, was held in the Shanghai Hall at Yu Garden, Hamburg. SHEDE SPIRITS was presented as the official wine of the Reception. Distinguished guests attending the Reception included: Mr. Deniz Celik, Deputy Speaker of the Hamburg City Council (Vizepräsident der Hamburgischen Bürgerschaft); Mr. Hans-Werner Tovar, President of Kiel's City Council, Germany; Mr. Marco Wiesner, Chief of Protocol of the Hamburg Parliament; Ms. Corinna Nienstedt, Head of Office, State Secretary and Plenipotentiary of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg; Mr. Cong Wu, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Hamburg; Mr. Wang Zhenyu, the General Manager of Yu Garden, Hamburg, and the CEOs of major companies of China and Germany, as well as representatives from all walks of life, including the Hamburg City Council, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, the German Ministry of Culture, the German Economic Promotion Agency and various ministries of Hamburg, the Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg and the Port of Hamburg. Over 100 guests gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year and renew Sino-German friendship. Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, sent his New Year greetings virtually.

As the official wine for the Reception, SHEDE made an appearance at the event, exemplified the culture and quality of Chinese spirits, and became one of the highlights of the cultural exchange between China and Germany. At the Reception, the guests tasted the products of SHEDE SPIRITS, such as Shede Classic (6-year edition) and Tunzhihu. The superior quality of SHEDE's premium wine and the oriental aesthetics in the products enhanced the sensory experience, and became a hit of the event.

The Chairman of Fosun International, Guo Guangchang, delivered virtual New Year's wishes. He highlighted in his speech that "Fosun has been committed to promoting Chinese products and traditional culture to the world. The culture of Chinese spirits and wine has a long and storied history. On the eve of the Chinese New Year, a cup of wine is emblematic of the table in every Chinese home. I believe everyone can appreciate the assertive and mellow taste of SHEDE's spirits, and I also look forward to introducing SHEDE's products to all parts of the world."

In recent years, SHEDE SPIRITS expanded its internationalisation plan and proactively went global with the support of Fosun's global vision and vast corporate resources. As a result, SHEDE's products have stepped into the international stage. With the help of a cup of spirit, SHEDE SPIRITS hopes to offer a time-honored taste of spirit for global consumers, and share with the world the lifestyle with oriental aesthetics. SHEDE also hopes to spread Chinese wisdom by familiarising consumers from more countries and regions with Chinese spirits to foster the exchange of Chinese and Western cultures.

