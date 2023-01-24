INFINOX Capital Ltd: INFINOX launches flagship all-in-one trading platform IX One

INFINOX launches unified, "one-stop destination" for traders

Features include integrated client area, custom dashboards, self analysis and much more

Available for both web and mobile

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading platform INFINOX has launched its all-in-one multi-asset trading platform IX One. The user-friendly and fully-customisable platform is packed with essential tools and analysis for traders of any experience.





IX One unifies and simplifies the trading experience so that users can have a single go-to destination for all their trading needs.

Key features include:

Integrated client area for faster deposits and withdrawals

Multiple charting options with more than 120 technical indicators

Live and pre-market video insights from multi-lingual analysts

Self-analyse your trading history and performance

Customer support in 15+ languages

Users can also access tools such as EA trading, one-click and in-chart trading.

Further, to enhance user experience, the fully customisable platform comes with over 40 widgets that traders can use to create their own personal trader dashboard. Widgets include:

Economic calendar

Pip calculator

Currency heat map

Market sentiment

Future events scanner

These features are available to traders on both mobile and web platforms, where they can trade FX, indices, crypto, equities and more. Accessing the platform is easy as well - the single-step login ensures that traders can get speedy access to the platform.

Furthermore, other popular INFINOX products such as IX Social copy trading are also integrated into the IX One platform.

Adam Saward, Executive Manager and driving force behind IX One said,

"Clients are always looking for more from their broker, and we're extremely proud of INFINOX's ability to recognise this demand and meet it from both a technology and a service point of view."

"With IX One, we've achieved an end-to-end destination for the complete trading experience. The platform packs in trading execution with cutting-edge tools and functionalities, so that traders never have to leave the platform - everything they need is on IX One," Saward added. "We're confident that with the combination of the IX One platform and two of our award winning offerings - trade execution & customer service - we'll be able to provide clients with a compelling trading experience. It's an exciting next step for INFINOX, and we're looking forward to building on this progress throughout the year."

Notes to editor

For more information, visit www.infinox.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988203/INFINOX_platform_IX_One.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinox-launches-flagship-all-in-one-trading-platform-ix-one-301729059.html