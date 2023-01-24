Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Tradegate
20.01.23
18:41 Uhr
0,316 Euro
-0,004
-1,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3110,32712:33
0,3120,32512:33
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2023 | 12:02
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q4 2022 Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022 at approximately 08:00am CET on February 10, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and Acting CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00am CET.

To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q4-report-2022

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5004315

Contact information

Jonas Lagerström, Acting CFO
Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Live Shopping SaaS company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 300 brands from 56 countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 25 languages and 60% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Invitation to the briefing of Bambuser Q4 2022 report

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736479/Invitation-to-the-Briefing-of-Bambuser-Q4-2022-Report

BAMBUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.