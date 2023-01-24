Anzeige
24.01.2023 | 12:02
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Participate in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company") announced today that the Company will be participating in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on January 31, 2023.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham7/zom/1898244, and subsequently on the Company's website at www.ZOMEDICA.com.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

  • Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
  • Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Contacts

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
ZOM@redchip.com

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736425/Zomedica-to-Participate-in-the-Lytham-Partners-Investor-Select-Conference

