Dienstag, 24.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
PR Newswire
24.01.2023 | 12:06
STRAVA, INC.: Strava Acquires Outdoor Adventure Platform, FATMAP

The subscription platform continues to deliver a best-in-class digital experience meant to inspire and motivate their active community with the addition of FATMAP's 3D mapping technology making outdoor adventures easier to discover, experience and share

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, announced the acquisition of FATMAP, a mobile app for discovering, planning, navigating and memorializing outdoor adventures. The acquisition will give Strava subscribers access to the full FATMAP offering.