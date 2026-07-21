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WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
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FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Q2 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2026

Second quarter 2026-04-01 - 2026-06-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 142,400 (TEUR: 146,503), a decrease of 2.8%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 3,697 (TEUR: 6,591).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    -11,121 (TEUR: -7,156).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    -12,899 (TEUR: -9,414).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    -12,714 (TEUR: -9,971).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.92
    (EUR: -0.72)

Period 2026-01-01 - 2026-06-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 310,865 (TEUR: 306,585), an increase of 1.4%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 26,811 (TEUR: 24,619).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    -3,446 (TEUR: -1,974).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    -7,139 (TEUR: -5,741).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR -8,118 (TEUR: -9,877).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.56
    (EUR: -0.70)

Holding of own shares
As per 30-06-2026 the company held 6,475 B-shares representing 0.005 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial-reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 21, 2026, at 14 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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