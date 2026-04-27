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WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
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FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Q1 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2026

First quarter 2026-01-01 - 2026-03-31

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 168,465 (TEUR: 160,082), an increase of 5.2%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 23,114 (TEUR: 18,028).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 7,675 (TEUR: 5,181).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 5,760 (TEUR: 3,673).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 4,596 (TEUR: 94).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.37 (EUR: 0.01).

Holding of own shares
As per 31.03.2026 the company held 12,775 B-shares representing 0.09 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial-reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 27, 2026, at 13 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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