Chiro's By Jigyasa, a premier online store for fine handmade Indian formalwear, has launched a new bridal line.

Katy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Chiro's By Jigyasa's new bridal collection features carefully curated handmade wedding sarees that have been crafted from georgette, pure silk, tussar silk and net fabrics. Chiro's By Jigyasa has chosen to use these high-quality natural fabrics in their new line of wedding sarees as they believe these diaphanous and richly lustrous fabrics offer any bride-to-be both luxury and elegance on their wedding day.

Georgette & Pure Net Designer Wedding Sarees Launched by Chiro's By Jigyasa

In their new 2023 bridal collection, Chiro's By Jigyasa has taken inspiration from the dominant trends in Indian weddings that have been tipped for this year.

As such, with their new collection, Chiro's By Jigyasa has taken their stylistic cues from the current wedding saree trends. These include for heritage weaves, like the gilded and ornate Banarasi weave. Chiro's By Jigyasa knows lightweight fabrics like net are also in amongst brides this year, as are reimagined blouses, belted sarees, pastel and ivory sarees, and hybrid silhouettes.

One highlight of the new bridal collection is their new Lightweight Net Saree with Contrast Blouse, which features a dusty rose pink net saree with delicate floral embroidery and a rich plum red blouse with the same pink embroidered accents.

Also popular is their new Indian Saree Dress in Georgette, which comes in a very soft muted pink with a traditional ivory border and glistening pearl embroidery. For those brides who want to go bold, the store's new Banarasi Malai Silk Sari has been handmade in vivid hot pink silk with shimmering gold applique.

Chiro's By Jigyasa is confident that they have a suitable saree for all brides and for all weddings. This is because their new collection is deeply diverse in colors, heritage styles, and embroidery designs; with both heavy and light embroidered wedding sarees available.

The customer service team at Chiro's By Jigyasa is also standing by to help any bride with any questions they may have about their new line of wedding sarees.

Jigyasa Anand, company founder, said, "Chiro's by Jigyasa is the ultimate destination for Indian bridal wear. Our latest collection of Indian wedding dresses is designed exclusively for you, to bring out the true Indian experience that you had back home. Our team understands the intricate threadwork, beadwork, and rich ethnic textile designs that make traditional Indian wedding sarees so graceful-and we've brought all of that to our store."

Contact Info:

Name: Jigyasa Anand

Email: support@chirosbyjigyasa.com

Organization: Chiro's By Jigyasa

Address: 19822 Almond Park Drive, Katy, TX 77450, United States

Website: https://chirosbyjigyasa.com

