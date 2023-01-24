Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from the compilation of 63 historical rock grab samples and reconnaissance field mapping conducted during the 2022 field program that outlines a significant at-surface copper-gold-molybdenum anomaly at its Stain Creek target, located in the eastern portion of the 8.5 kilometre (km) Hu Zone within its 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Project (Figure 1). The Stain Creek target has never been drilled, with select representative high-grade historical rock grab samples that yield values up to 0.36% copper (Cu) with 1.30 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) as well as 2.02% Cu with 0.71 g/t Au and 85.1 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum (Mo) (Figure 2).

An additional 30 rock grab samples (assays pending) were collected in 2022 to confirm historically reported mineralization and alteration styles as well as test for potential extensions to a high-grade zone with a current length of 300 metres (m) (Figure 2). The high-grade zone remains open for testing and further definition along-strike to the east-northeast and west-southwest. The Stain Creek target and Hu Zone are road-accessible from the town and airport of Dease Lake ~27 km drive to the northeast and are situated within a highway-accessible region of the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "By leveraging our substantial historical database Torr has been able to significantly expedite the exploration process, with a systematic approach that has led to the identification of multiple extensive and undrilled at-surface copper-gold exploration targets at our road-accessible Dalvenie and Hu Zones. These key target areas appear to have very robust copper-gold mineralization and demonstrate that we have just as much potential for major new discoveries in both the eastern and western portions of the largely underexplored Latham Project. We have incorporated the Hu, Dalvenie, and Gnat Pass zones into our drill permit application and look forward to being the first to test these promising targets."

Stain Creek Highlights

Observations from outcrop exposure and historical soil sampling indicate the potential for a km-scale copper-gold porphyry system within a historical >100 ppm copper soil anomaly measuring 1900 metres by 1000 metres, which is approximately twice the surface footprint of the Company's Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit located 28 km to the southeast.

located 28 km to the southeast. Historical rock grab samples occur within a regionally mapped complex of multi-phase monzonitic, dioritic, and syenitic intrusions hosted by Upper Stuhini Group sediments and volcanics (Figure 2). Mapping indicates an east-west trend to these units, which is a potentially comparable geological setting to significant copper-gold porphyry deposits within the region including the nearby Red Chris and Saddle North deposits 1 respectively ~75 km and ~59 km to the south-southeast of the Hu Zone.

respectively ~75 km and ~59 km to the south-southeast of the Hu Zone. 21 historical rock grab samples yielded >300 ppm Cu, 11 samples >0.2 g/t Au, and 5 samples >20 ppm Mo (Figure 2).

(Figure 2). Current reprocessing of 3.7 km 2 of historical ground magnetic and induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys overlapping Stain Creek will also prove essential for future follow-up exploration.

overlapping Stain Creek will also prove essential for future follow-up exploration. View a drone flyover showcasing an exposed ~150 metre section of strongly altered outcrop at the Stain Creek target: https://youtu.be/9M-WSlsKx_M.





Figure 1. Known mineral occurrences with compiled representative historical rock grab samples and mapped location of highly-prospective Late Triassic to Early Jurassic multiphase intrusions within the Hu Zone. The Stain Creek target is located at the eastern extent of the Hu Zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/152239_ffd7019584fb6957_001full.jpg

Stain Creek Lithology, Alteration, and Mineralization

Mapping within Stain Creek has identified localized potassic and siliceous alteration within extensive footprints of phyllic and propylitic styles of alteration coincident with the syenitic intrusion and adjacent sediments, respectively (Figure 2). Potassic alteration appears concentrated within intense fracturing and faulting across gossanous outcrop exposures up to 150 metres in length (Figure 3). Elevated gold values appear to be associated with this style of potassic alteration. Strong brittle shearing and quartz-iron-carbonate vein alteration within sections up to 50 metres in length also suggest a strong structural control and are associated with more highly anomalous values in copper and molybdenum. The presence of high-grade copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization and identification of a zoned alteration system, consisting of superimposed propylitic and phyllic through to potassic and siliceous assemblages, suggests that outcrop exposures at the Stain Creek target are located on the periphery of a proximal and fertile large-scale copper-gold porphyry system.





Figure 2. Known mineral occurrences with compiled representative historical rock grab samples and mapped location of highly-prospective Early Jurassic multiphase intrusions within the Hu Zone. The Stain Creek target is located at the eastern extent of the Hu Zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/152239_ffd7019584fb6957_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Highly altered gossanous outcrop exposure largely composed of a syenitic intrusion, with select historical rock grab sample locations with the Stain Creek target area. Further sampling of the section was conducted during Torr's 2022 exploration program.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/152239_ffd7019584fb6957_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

