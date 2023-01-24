CHEP joins the Global Battery Alliance

The supply chain pooling solutions company partners with 120+ global public and private organisations to develop a sustainable electric vehicle battery value chain by 2030

WEYBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With road transport accounting for over 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and a need for approximately 2 billion EVs to be on the road by 2050 for the world to hit net zero1, CHEP reaffirms its commitment to structuring a circular battery supply chain and supporting automotive industry transition by applying - and being selected - to become a member of the Global Battery Alliance.

Founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Global Battery Alliance (GBA) is a public-private platform comprising businesses, governments, academics, industry actors, international and non-governmental organisations. Over 120 members have united to ensure the structuring of a low-carbon and circular battery value chain by 2030, whilst also aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals on human rights and economic development.

CHEP has been offering its pooled packaging and delivery services to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers for over thirty years. Circular at heart, its 'share and reuse' model is based on the key tenets of reusing, repairing and sharing. As the automotive industry transitions towards low-carbon transport solutions, CHEP has been working to reinforce its service offering with bespoke packaging and transport optimisation and collaboration services.

"We welcome CHEP as a new valuable member and look forward to working together on achieving the goals of sustainable, transparent, and fair battery value chain," added Inga Petersen, Executive Director.

"With unrivalled knowledge in circular automotive supply chains, we deliver value to the battery production and distribution network, but we also sit in a much wider value chain," said Safak Aktekin, Senior Director Automotive and Industrial at CHEP. "We are delighted to become greater than the sum of our parts by joining forces with those in the Global Battery Alliance who share the same vision of a truly circular automotive supply chain."

At COP26, in late 2021, over 30 countries and six OEMs, amongst others, signed the Declaration on Accelerating the Transition to 100% Zero Emission Cars and Vans, committing to all new car and van sales to be zero emission by 2040 globally, and 2035 in leading markets.2 "The push to electrify road transport is greater than ever but sustainable transport needs the supply chain supporting its transition to be equally sustainable, starting upstream in the sourcing of raw materials through to battery end-of life considerations", concludes Safak Aktekin.

