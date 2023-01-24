Surge Battery Metals Inc.: Surge Battery Metals Expands Lithium in Soil Anomaly at the Nevada North Lithium Project

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to report that the Company has received positive geochemical results from a 50-site sampling program in the southeastern part of the property. Of the 50 samples, 13 returned lithium values of 500 ppm or greater and five were 1,000 ppm or greater. These samples confirm the presence of the favorable lithium bearing claystone some 1,900 meters southeast of the southernmost drill hole, NN2208. In the full dataset, 257 sites returned lithium values of 500 ppm or more with 129 sites show 1,000 ppm Li or more. See Figure 1 which shows the location and values for all soil samples taken within the current claim block.

Samples were collected by personal from Rangefront Exploration of Elko, Nevada during claim staking in the area. Samples were stored in locked vehicles until they were delivered to the Rangefront office. Samples were transported from Elko to the ALS Global laboratory in Reno, Nevada by the Surge project geologist / QP. Samples were dried and sieved to -.177 mm (-80 mesh) and analyzed using aqua regia digestion followed by optical emission spectrometry (ALS MEICP41) with a detection level of 10 ppm.

Recently announced drill results (see News Release dated Jan 3, 2023) have demonstrated the potential for a significant lithium discovery at the Nevada North Lithium Project located in Elko County about 73 Km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada.

The maiden drilling program, consisting of eight widely spaced drill holes, has identified strong lithium values (up to 5950 ppm) associated with a series of stacked blue-green clay layers up to 120.4 meter or 395 feet thick. To date mineralization, as evidenced by drilling, has a strike length of approximately 1,620 meters or 5,315 feet. Width of the mineralization is not as well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment because of topography and access but is at least 400 meters and soil anomalies indicate it is likely much more. The mineralization appears to be open to further expansion given the dimensions of a widespread lithium soil anomaly shown on the accompanying map.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "We continue to build upon the evidence that we have identified significant potential for a high-grade, world-class lithium deposit as these samples further indicate lithium-bearing clay extending 1900 meters southeast of our southernmost hole, NN2208.

We are incorporating this new data into our analysis and look forward to announcing details of our next drill program to follow up and expand on our successful 2022 maiden program."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101: Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada and for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Nevada North Lithium Project is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package.

In addition, the Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 16 mineral claims, comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio Desert, known as the Galt Property. Recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb.

Finally, the Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. The property is in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Project (The Surge Nickel Project) consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of six mineral claim blocks located in northern British Columbia. One claim in the Mount Sidney Williams area (claim HN4), covers 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project, currently being advanced by FPX Resources, and 5 claims in the Mitchell Range area, northeast of Decar, (N100 Group) covering 8659 hectares. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claim group). Both projects target the nickel-iron alloy mineral "Awaruite", hosted by serpentinized intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Figure 1: Soil Sample Results - Lithium

