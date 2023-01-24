Anzeige
24.01.2023
WKN: A0MLEC ISIN: US09065A1007  
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2023 | 14:38
BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Appear on ClearThink IR's Virtual Live Event on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12 Noon ET

Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Calvert will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 12 noon Eastern.

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, will be hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a "fireside chat" followed by an engaging Q&A discussion, offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company's product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

Please click on this link to sign up and install Paltalk to register for the ClearThink Capital IR room: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital.

Step 1 - Click the link to download and install the Paltalk app
Step 2 - After creating an account on Paltalk, you'll be brought to "ClearThink Capital"
Step 3 - Follow the room and join us on:
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12 pm noon Eastern Time

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736441/BioLargo-to-Appear-on-ClearThink-IRs-Virtual-Live-Event-on-Wednesday-January-25-2023-at-12-Noon-ET

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
