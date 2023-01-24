The global chemical company OQ Chemicals further expands its production capacity for carboxylic acids. The company has invested in an optimization and debottlenecking project for precursors at its plants in Germany. Structural work has already commenced, with completion planned before the end of the first quarter of 2023. OQ Chemicals is also investing in a partial reorganization of its global network of multi-purpose production plants to boost efficiency, improve infrastructure, and further strengthen production capabilities. The new capacity is expected to be available to the market in 2024.

Manufacturers of various industries look to Oxo Performance Chemicals from OQ Chemicals as important building blocks to produce, for example, energy-efficient high-performance lubricants, cosmetic ingredients, or animal feed additives.

"For decades, OQ Chemicals has been at the forefront of carboxylic acids, making us the global market leader in most of these products. As a technology leader in Oxo Performance Chemicals from C3 to C9, we continue to develop new technologies for future markets and applications," said David Faust, Executive Vice President Oxo Performance Chemicals at OQ Chemicals. "For instance, OQ Chemicals' carboxylic acids can be used to produce highly efficient lubricants for smart, eco-friendly, and energy-saving air conditioning systems, which are becoming increasingly vital in a world of rising and extreme temperatures. In the animal feed industry, our customers use our products to manufacture innovative feed additives that can benefit animal welfare."

"At OQ Chemicals, we prioritize both fulfilling our customers' current needs and preparing for their future requirements. Our investment into this capacity increase project aims to support our customers in their growth and will further strengthen our leading position in the global market. We're committed to the market to provide a comprehensive product portfolio and be a dependable source for Oxo Performance Chemicals," commented Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals.

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com.

