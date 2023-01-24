New single-, multi-coin and thematic indexes offer seamless spot and swaps trading

Wilshire, a leading global financial services firm committed to enhancing and modernizing the way that indexes are built, maintained and licensed has entered a partnership with FalconX to develop a range of single-coin, multi-coin and thematic indexes, providing institutional investors with access to the fast-growing OTC crypto derivatives market and enhanced ability to conduct safe and regulated trading.

As of December 30, 2022, the circulating value of Digital Assets was $832.1 billion according to the FT Digital Asset Dashboard, and currently there are over 10,000 active digital assets in existence, moving far beyond cryptocurrencies.

FalconX believes institutional rigor and seamless access to digital assets will remove the pitfalls of market fragmentation, price discovery and unreliable market data. The team also believes cryptocurrencies will become a secondary consideration when compared to the underlying cryptography technology which will be the key investment opportunity in the near future, especially as the benefits of tokenization are realized.

Aligned to this thinking, Wilshire began developing institutional grade products to ensure robust pricing, settlement fixing, and a taxonomy system ("DATS"). DATS forms the core foundation to the creation of Wilshire's digital asset offering. Since its initial launch of Digital Asset indexes in 2020, Wilshire has now launched over 70 single-coin, multi-coin and themed digital asset indexes, with DATS classifying over 1,300 digital assets, the broadest digital asset coverage in the market today.

Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer, Wilshire said, "We are delighted to have been chosen by FalconX as their preferred digital assets index provider. As innovators in the market, we aim to help institutional investors realize the benefits of new digital forms of investment and blockchain technologies while providing the products that meet the most stringent institutional requirements to access this emerging asset class with confidence."

Raghu Yarlagadda, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at FalconX, said, "The crypto derivatives ecosystem is at a critical growth juncture and as we have solidified our leadership position in giving institutional investors access to OTC crypto derivatives, we want to strengthen our offering by working with Wilshire, a market leader in digital asset index design."

About Wilshire

Wilshire offers a wide range of discretionary and advisory multi-asset class and alternative investment solutions, market-leading indexes such as the FT Wilshire 5000, and investment decision support tools. Founded in 1972, Wilshire advises on nearly $1.2 trillion and manages $79 billion in assets. Wilshire serves more than 500 institutional and financial intermediary clients from 9 offices around the world.

More information on Wilshire can be found at www.wilshire.com.

About FalconX

FalconX is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform that allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, credit and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions, and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Altimeter Capital Management, American Express Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information on FalconX can be found at www.falconx.io.

