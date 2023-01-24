Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce drill core assay results for thirty-eight of forty-two holes from its 2022 Phase 4 drill campaign at its high-grade Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project"), located 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

Highlights

Significant Drill Intercepts

The highest grade of copper-zinc drill intercept to date in the A Zone intersected above and parallel to the old mine workings which were approximately 20 metres from where the historic mineralization was mined between 1897 to 1913. The new area in the A Zone adjacent to the old mine workings returned grades comparable to historical direct-shipping mined mineralization. (Messina 2010) DDH YH22-107 intersected 8.97 m at 4.727% copper, 10.195% zinc, 22.69 gpt silver and 91.49 gpt cobalt (in the new area of the A Zone) .

Extending Mineralization of H Zone Drill hole YH22-78 and YH22-71 continues to extend mineralization of the H Zone which remains open for expansion at depth. DDH YH22-78 intersected multiple intercepts of mineralization, with the most significant being 8.80 m of 3.228% copper, 0.123% zinc, 3.90 gpt silver and 270.72 gpt cobalt from 190.2 to 199.0 m. DDH YH22-71 intersected 20.5 metres of mineralization grading 1.298% copper, 0.053% zinc, 0.78 gpt silver and 118.47 gpt cobalt.

Additional follow-up/infill drilling DDH YH22-072 was drilled to test beneath the high grade DDH YH21-24 (see below) and intersected three zones of 9.38 m (181.9 to 191.28 m) grading 3.325% copper (including 2.10 m grading 10.089% copper and 670.03 gpt cobalt) , 12.80 m (202.2 to 215.0 m) grading 0.315% copper and 4.30 m (230.0 to 234.3 m) grading 0.419% copper. Previously drilled DDH YH21-24 intersected 5.25% copper, 436.5 g/t cobalt, 8.97 gpt silver, and 0.801% zinc over a drilling length of 29.0 metres, but the hole was terminated due to ground conditions - the last sample intersecting 0.2m grading 11.9% copper (see March 26, 2022 news release). DDH YH22-082 intersected a wide intercept of 12.25 m grading 2.472% copper, 8.404 % zinc, 18.41 gpt silver and 85.47 gpt cobalt in the D Zone.



The above intercepts are drilling lengths, not true widths, since the true thickness of the mineralization has not yet been established.

Bruce Durham, President and CEO commented: "The Phase 4 drilling from York Harbour, continues to produce great results and with these new results in hand we are ready to restart drilling operations to further delineate the mineralized areas drilled to date and also to test priority targets the property that we have identified."

Fig. 1: Plan of Phase 4 Drill Hole Traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/152299_2b4df9498419da78_002full.jpg

DDH No. Easting Northing Elev Azim Dip Lgth From To Int Cu Zn Ag Co No. (UTM m) (UTM m) (m) (deg) (deg) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (gpt) (gpt) YH22-069 404475.10 5433549.90 359.90 240 -65 278.0 Assays Pending YH22-070 404479.30 5433538.00 362.20 240 -65 272.0 199.00 203.30 4.30 0.437 4.492 1.49 59.14 210.00 216.00 6.00 1.291 0.842 1.69 102.24 248.10 253.10 5.00 0.797 0.212 1.45 64.76 256.00 260.40 4.40 2.100 0.114 2.09 140.49 YH22-071 404491.70 5433518.60 364.20 240 -65 278.0 76.80 81.00 4.20 1.905 0.100 2.47 217.59 170.50 191.00 20.50 1.298 0.053 0.78 118.50 240.50 250.30 9.80 1.185 0.055 1.37 115.67 YH22-072 404497.50 5433514.00 365.40 240 -65 281.0 172.15 176.30 4.15 1.021 0.133 0.95 100.45 181.90 191.28 9.38 3.325 0.078 2.04 244.80 Including 185.18 187.28 2.10 10.089 0.154 5.21 670.03 202.20 215.00 12.80 0.315 1.071 1.48 47.31 230.00 234.30 4.30 0.419 0.060 4.67 57.65 YH22-073 404504.70 5433501.90 367.40 240 -65 281.0 Assays Pending YH22-074 404508.80 5433491.90 367.70 240 -65 276.0 Assays Pending YH22-075 404515.10 5433484.10 370.10 240 -65 266.0 Assays Pending YH22-076 404525.70 5433467.80 372.90 240 -65 254.0 114.16 117.50 3.34 1.592 0.189 4.94 123.93 120.36 122.00 1.64 3.501 0.191 8.22 181.19 139.76 144.50 4.74 1.243 0.425 2.88 91.02 226.00 231.20 5.20 0.698 1.451 2.34 47.13 YH22-077 404481.90 5433538.10 361.70 240 -65 281.0 88.73 92.00 3.27 0.755 0.262 2.57 139.93 104.00 107.72 3.72 0.567 0.059 0.63 69.52 198.00 228.00 30.00 0.116 1.170 1.32 40.56 YH22-078 404512.00 5433437.50 371.80 240 -65 260.0 113.68 119.00 5.32 1.778 3.329 2.81 277.11 150.46 160.00 9.54 0.429 0.256 1.32 74.02 190.20 199.00 8.80 3.228 0.123 3.90 270.72 YH22-079 404435.70 5433406.40 371.60 60 -50 173.0 122.10 129.40 7.30 0.134 0.750 1.25 39.85 DDH No. Easting Northing Elev Azim Dip Lgth From To Int Cu Zn Ag Co No. (UTM m) (UTM m) (m) (deg) (deg) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (gpt) (gpt) YH22-080 404312.70 5433436.30 357.60 60 -66 287.0 33.76 42.30 8.54 0.174 2.208 13.02 31.26 44.30 52.18 7.88 0.224 2.885 54.41 32.10 88.61 91.94 3.33 0.374 3.380 1.81 44.38 YH22-081 404334.50 5433431.80 361.10 60 -70 263.0 140.75 145.03 4.28 1.850 12.766 11.80 77.11 197.41 217.90 8.42 0.246 2.383 4.19 32.45 232.95 239.55 6.60 1.216 0.175 0.79 110.18 246.30 250.15 3.85 1.820 0.268 1.37 127.99 YH22-082 404529.10 5433644.00 362.10 240 -70 182.0 111.78 124.03 12.25 2.472 8.404 18.41 85.47 YH22-083 404533.80 5433634.80 361.50 240 -70 182.0 No significant results

YH22-084 404551.60 5433620.60 365.60 60 -45 182.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-085 404362.40 5433809.00 316.80 60 -45 152.0 58.90 69.60 10.70 0.072 1.200 1.11 28.95 YH22-086 404361.80 5433808.00 316.90 90 -45 152.0 82.00 89.00 7.00 0.791 0.358 3.27 68.65 YH22-087 404361.10 5433807.10 316.20 120 -45 152.0 50.83 64.92 14.09 0.840 0.285 1.10 138.00 YH22-088 404656.30 5433320.40 402.00 60 -45 28.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-089 404599.00 5433321.90 391.50 60 -45 155.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-090 404671.30 5433367.70 390.70 60 -45 152.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-091 404617.91 5433371.42 388.30 60 -45 152.0 103.80 108.40 4.60 1.031 0.146 5.99 120.97 YH22-092 404649.40 5433423.10 381.10 60 -45 176.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-093 404550.30 5433399.30 384.90 60 -45 176.0 No significant results YH22-094 404612.60 5433476.30 371.90 60 -45 176.0 No significant results YH22-095 404526.76 5433468.56 373.50 60 -45 179.0 No significant results YH22-096 404492.99 5433519.09 364.20 60 -45 176.0 No significant results DDH No. Easting Northing Elev Azim Dip Lgth From To Int Cu Zn Ag Co No. (UTM m) (UTM m) (m) (deg) (deg) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (gpt) (gpt) YH22-097 404603.69 5433551.46 368.70 60 -45 176.0 No significant results YH22-098 404552.52 5433587.48 365.20 60 -45 176.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-099 404612.26 5433381.46 381.30 60 -45 176.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-100 404623.41 5433369.92 383.30 60 -45 176.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-101 404468.69 5433760.33 356.30 300 -60 131.0 121.45 127.00 5.55 1.484 0.405 9.56 86.99 YH22-102 404468.43 5433758.60 355.20 285 -55 131.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-103 404468.06 5433759.18 354.70 285 -70 167.0 Below minimum cut-off intervals YH22-104 404470.16 5433755.94 354.70 275 -45 113.0 112.00 113.00 1.00 6.875 12.050 39.75 180.00 YH22-105 404470.86 5433755.91 354.50 270 -55 161.0 119.95 129.22 9.27 1.875 0.107 3.96 192.04 YH22-106 404471.33 5433756.03 354.00 270 -70 155.0 116.50 120.00 3.50 1.089 0.074 1.38 75.17 YH22-107 404471.30 5433755.39 354.10 260 -60 133.1 124.13 133.10 8.97 4.727 10.195 22.69 91.49 YH22-108 404471.61 5433755.25 354.00 260 -73 161.0 121.35 135.65 14.30 0.898 0.268 1.95 83.39 YH22-109 404471.25 5433756.68 353.90 300 -75 161.0 141.28 143.35 2.07 0.710 0.076 1.61 79.56 YH22-110 404591.65 5434199.83 226.80 90 -50 236.0 No significant results

Table 1: Phase 4 Diamond Drill Hole Mineralized Intercepts

Note: All Intercept Lengths are drilling lengths, not true widths since the thickness of the mineralization has not yet been fully established. Minimum Intercept Cut-off at approximately 3 m and 0.25 % Copper except where drill holes intersected underground workings.

QA/QC Procedures

Phase 4 diamond drill core samples were sawn in half lengthwise from core lengths usually varying from 0.3 to 1.50 m, depending upon geological and mineralogical constraints. Blank, duplicate and standard quality control ('QC') samples were inserted into the sample string at a rate of approximately one each for every fifteen samples. A total of 319 QC samples were inserted into the assay string of 1,924 drill core samples. These 2,243 samples of massive, semi-massive and stringer mineralization, plus QC samples insertions, were initially delivered SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC and later to Eastern Analytical Laboratories in Springdale, NL, both ISO/IEC-accredited laboratories. There the drill core samples were crushed to 80% minus 10 mesh, split into representative sub-samples and then pulverized to at least 95% minus 150 mesh before collecting sub-sample pulps for each of the core samples.

All sub-sample pulps were initially analyzed using ICP procedures. Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 lab-certified reference materials. Based upon the initial ICP results, any sample returning predetermined over-limit values, specifically for copper, zinc, silver and cobalt, was split and assayed using conventional fire assay procedures with an atomic absorption finish ('FA/AA'). Following receipt of the analytical and assay results, approximately 5 per cent of the sample pulps will be shipped to ALS Laboratories for check analyses and/or assays.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. (BC, NL), a Director of York Harbour Metals and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of the Main Mine area as well as the potential for similar mineralization to occur in the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing areas. The Company is currently awaiting permits to access the 4-Level Adit which once approved, could provide access to over 1,280 metres of underground workings.

The Company is awaiting the closing of the acquisition of the recently announced Bottom Brook Rare Earth project near Stephenville, Newfoundland. (News release December 21, 2022).

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director



