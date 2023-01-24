Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a publicly listed Bitcoin mining company with 100% renewable energy, is announcing that following the exercise of an option from the Host-Buy contract, it has acquired 325 new generation Bitcoin miners, resulting in a 25.4% increase in self-mining power to start 2023, as part of the Company's strategy to reach 100% self-mining as quickly as possible. This represents the first step to utilizing the full Center One capacity (around 0.6 EHs of mining power) that went fully operational in August of 2022.

Hashrate Highlight

Around 30 PH/s were added with 325 new-generation miners , which represents a growth of 25.4% when compared to our current self-mining hashrate.

, which represents a when compared to our current self-mining hashrate. Miners are already in the facility and mining for SATO.

Financed via operating cashflow.

With our production of 124.67 BTC equivalent per EH/s in 2022, using the yearly weighted average, SATO ranks amongst the most efficient publicly listed miners in the world.

"Now is the ideal time to invest in Bitcoin mining hardware. By utilizing hydro-power, a highly sustainable energy source, and assembling a team dedicated to maximizing efficiency, we are well-positioned to achieve our goal of self-mining at a competitive cost as we continue to create long-term value for SATO shareholders," says Romain Nouzareth, CEO of SATO.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO & Chairman

About SATO

Founded at block 494673 in 2017, SATO is a technology company with Responsible Bitcoin Mining at its core. It operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

SATO is led by technology entrepreneurs, finance, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, mathematicians, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

