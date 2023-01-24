Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA,) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multi-disciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces the publication of its 2023 Financial Calendar.

Events Dates* Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Sales January 26, 2023 Financial Results for the year 2022 April 6, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Sales April 20, 2023 Annual General Meeting June 02, 2023 Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Sales July 20, 2023 2023 Half-Year Financial Results September 28, 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Sales October 19, 2023

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and markets Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cell imaging platform. This technology provides unique in vivo cellular visualization that allows physicians to monitor disease progression over time, assess responses as they occur, classify areas of uncertainty and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used in many countries around the world and in several medical specialties and is transforming the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Techonologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on October 18, 2022 under number D-22-0773, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr ), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005805/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

NewCap Financial communication

Aurélie Manavarere Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu