ASSYSTEM: Executive and Group Finance Management

ParisLa Défense, 24 January 2023, 6:00 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY).

At its meeting held today, Assystem's Board of Directors appointed Stéphane Aubarbier - currently Assystem's Chief Operating Officer - as Deputy CEO of Assystem S.A., effective 1 February 2023, and placed on record the resignation of Philippe Chevallier from his position as Deputy CEO - Finance of Assystem S.A., effective the same date, i.e., 1 February 2023.

Dominique Louis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Assystem, and the other members of the Board thanked Philippe for his dedicated service, professionalism and accomplishments during the past eight years that he has spent with the Group. Philippe will act as Adviser to the Chairman until 30 June 2023, on which date he will retire.

Malène Korvin, aged 40, is joining Assystem on 30 January 2023 and has been appointed as the Group's Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the Deputy CEO. A graduate of the French business school ESCP Europe, Malène has 14 years of professional experience, working at KPMG Transaction Services as a Manager from 2008 to 2013, and then since 2014 at Europcar Mobility Group, serving successively as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Director of Business Transformation, Group Deputy CFO and subsequently Group CFO.

Dominique Louis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officerof Assystem, said:

"In 1990,Stéphane joined one of the companies that led to the creation of the Assystem we know today. For many years he has led Assystem's teams and ensured the effective implementation of the Group's strategy and business development. At 54 years old, he embodies the continuity and constancy that characterise how we conduct our business and serve our clients at Assystem.

I would like to warmly welcomeMalène, whose valued professional skills will, I am convinced, guarantee her every success in her new post."

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem's main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the 12 countries where the Group operates, the skills of its 6,500 experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 55 years' experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients' complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

